N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Health has announced that postpartum coverage through Medicaid and Child Health Plus will now last for one year.

“The entire first year after childbirth can be a very vulnerable time,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald. “The extension of postpartum coverage displays the Department’s commitment to ensure that all individuals who give birth have the vital resources and services they need to have safe pregnancies, no matter their race, where they live, or immigration status.”

Effective immediately, pregnant New Yorkers will receive postpartum coverage for 12 months following their pregnancy, regardless of how the pregnancy ended. Previously, enrollees would only be covered for 60 days postpartum.

New York’s option to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage came from the Biden Administration’s Maternity Care Action Plan. The goal of this plan is to improve maternity care, especially in disadvantaged communities. New York joins over 30 other states that have chosen to expand postpartum coverage.

According to the New York Department of Health, over 7.7 million New Yorkers are enrolled in Medicaid, and Child Health Plus has over 1.3 million enrollees. Up to 26,000 more New Yorkers will have access to health insurance through Medicaid and Child Health Plus for one year following their pregnancies because of this coverage extension.