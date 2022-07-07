CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways is celebrating the class of 2022.

Recently, the local girl scout council recognized its 237 scouts who graduated from high school during the 2021-2022 member year. These scouts were all Girl Scout Ambassadors.

According to the Council, ambassadors are Girl Scouts in grades 11 and 12 and are approximately 16 to 18 years old. Following graduation, ambassadors bridge to Girl Scout Adult, which is noted as an important transition in a scout’s life.

Bridging is also an activity recognized as a transition through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale congratulated the over 200 seniors on their accomplishments.

“Our graduating Girl Scout Ambassadors embrace everything they’ve learned through our Movement, honor how they are forever part of Girl Scouting and enter the world as true leaders,” Dale said in a press release. We’re proud of these courageous and confident individuals whose character and leadership skills will continue to make the world a better place well into the future.”

Girl Scouts who bridge to adult join approximately 750,000 members across the country and around the world working primarily as volunteers who give their time and inspire girls to become leaders.

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways serves 24 counties in New York and two in Pennsylvania.