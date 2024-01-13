ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State took in $862 million from mobile sports betting in 2023, bringing the two-year total up to $1.75 billion.

According to a statement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, $1.55 billion collected in taxes on bets is used “mostly” for education. An additional $200 million was collected in licensing fees.

“Over the last two years, New York is the clear leader in providing responsible entertainment for millions while bringing in record-shattering revenue for education, youth sports, and problem gambling prevention,” Hochul said in that statement. “We will continue to generate revenue that will enrich the lives of New Yorkers, all with important safeguards in place to help those who need it.”

New York ranks third in the US in total dollars wagered, right behind New Jersey in the lead and runner-up Nevada.