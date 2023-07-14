NEW YORK (WETM) – New York State has seen almost 100 fatal fires so far this year, almost double the amount of the states with the next highest numbers.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) announced that as of July 13, 2023, NYS has had 98 fire fatalities in 2023. According to the organization’s numbers, Texas and Ohio follow up in second place with 59 deaths each, and Pennsylvania is third with 57 deaths. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, New York ranked as the state with the most fire-related deaths in the country, FASNY said.

“The number of home fire deaths in New York this year is startling and disappointing,” said FASNY President Edward Tase, Jr. “Code enforcement reform, tax-free fire safety devices and adequately staffed volunteer fire departments are important factors that can contribute to a safer New York for all.”

Tase also said it’s crucial to make sure your smoke detectors work and there is at least one on each floor of the house.

FASNY said two-thirds of fatal fires in homes across the country happen in houses without working smoke detectors or with no smoke detectors at all. In NYS, 48 of the 98 fatal fires were in homes without working smoke alarms, according to FASNY.

The organization also said it wants the state government to bolster volunteer fire departments, for more remote places where fires happen.