ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s no secret energy is pricey and an expense that every American household pays. As the winter months approach, and the monthly bill increases, we can’t help but look for ways to save money and conserve energy.
A recent study on WalletHub by Adam McCann looked at energy consumption and efficiency within the United States. The study states that the average US family spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities with heating and cooling alone accounting for more than half the bill. The study also states, “The Department of Energy estimates that adopting energy-efficient measures in the home could reduce a family’s utility costs by as much as 25 percent.”
McCann writes, “We’re already making some progress with increasing energy efficiency. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects 22% of electricity generation in 2022 will come from renewable sources. That’s up 2% since last year and up 12% since 2010.” Looking at the 48 states WalletHub measured (omitting Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations), New York came in second being named one of the most energy efficient and least energy expensive. Topping the list is Massachusetts being named the most energy efficient but also ranking fifth in the most energy expensive.
Finishing off the list in the 48 spot for energy efficiency is South Carolina. SC is ranked 48 for energy efficiency but 25 for least energy expensive. The most energy expensive state is awarded to Wyoming at number one.
Tips from experts on how to save money and conserve energy
- Dan Ervin states, “Seal the cracks and gaps around windows and doors. Caulk and other sealants are inexpensive and easy to use. Filling the cracks has the potential to lower heating and cooling costs.”
- Heather E. Payne states, “During the summer in a hot climate, draw the shades during the afternoon to reduce the A/C load. Install LEDs for lighting. Installing solar panels – especially if much of the home’s use is, for example, during the afternoons when the panels would be producing electricity – could also be a great plan, lowering usage of electricity from the grid.”
- Mahelet Fikru states, “A more subtle challenge in purchasing energy-efficient products is what economists call the “energy rebound effect” where evidence suggests that households end up using more energy overall after purchasing efficient products. A rebound effect could occur for a variety of reasons. One reason is the tendency to use an energy-efficient product more often because the average cost of doing so is less than before. I believe this is one thing households should be aware of and be more conscious of in their energy use. Households that actively monitor their energy use are more likely to want to adjust their energy consumption pattern.”