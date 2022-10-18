ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s no secret energy is pricey and an expense that every American household pays. As the winter months approach, and the monthly bill increases, we can’t help but look for ways to save money and conserve energy.

A recent study on WalletHub by Adam McCann looked at energy consumption and efficiency within the United States. The study states that the average US family spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities with heating and cooling alone accounting for more than half the bill. The study also states, “The Department of Energy estimates that adopting energy-efficient measures in the home could reduce a family’s utility costs by as much as 25 percent.”

McCann writes, “We’re already making some progress with increasing energy efficiency. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects 22% of electricity generation in 2022 will come from renewable sources. That’s up 2% since last year and up 12% since 2010.” Looking at the 48 states WalletHub measured (omitting Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations), New York came in second being named one of the most energy efficient and least energy expensive. Topping the list is Massachusetts being named the most energy efficient but also ranking fifth in the most energy expensive.

Finishing off the list in the 48 spot for energy efficiency is South Carolina. SC is ranked 48 for energy efficiency but 25 for least energy expensive. The most energy expensive state is awarded to Wyoming at number one.

Tips from experts on how to save money and conserve energy