New York ranked best state for teachers in 2021

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As teachers are currently facing major issues brought on by the COVID pandemic, a recent study determined which states have the best opportunities and environments for teachers.

According to the personal-finance website WalletHub, in some states, teachers are more fairly paid and “better protected” against the pandemic than others. These states often see a lower teacher turnover.

WalletHub’s study, 2021’s Best and Worst States for Teachers, determined that New York is the highest-ranking state for educators. This was due to high rankings in opportunities and work environments.

Specifically, New York was found to have the highest annual salaries for teachers, highest public-school spending per student and fourth lowest project teacher turnover. It also had the fifth-highest teachers’ income growth potential, sixth-lowest pupil to teacher ratio and eighth-highest average starting salary for teachers. Salaries were adjusted for the statewide cost of living.

The top five best and worst states are listed below:

1. New York

2. Utah

3. Washington

4. Pennsylvania

5. New Jersey

47. Montana

48. Arizona

49. Maine

50. District of Columbia

51. New Hampshire

This study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness. Data sets ranged from teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to state digital learning plans.

To determine each state’s ranking, WalletHub evaluated the two dimensions of “Opportunity and Competition” and “Academic and Work Environment” using 24 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for living and working as a teacher.

The full study can be viewed on WalletHub’s website.