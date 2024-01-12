NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As we move through the new year, Forbes has released its rankings of the healthiest states in the U.S., and New York clocked in as the 10th healthiest state in the nation.

New York joined other eastern states in being among the top healthiest. Connecticut ranked as the third healthiest state. Massachusetts came in at fifth, and New Jersey and New Hampshire came in at seventh and eighth, respectively.

The health rankings by state were determined by 21 metrics across three major categories of disease risk factor, substance abuse, and lifestyle habits.

New York ranks as the ninth healthiest state in disease risk factors, which include rates of diabetes, cancer, stroke and internal organ disease. It also ranks as the 12th healthiest state in lifestyle habits, which includes life expectancy at birth, smoking rates and obesity rates.

While ranking well in two of the three major categories, New York ranks 21st in the nation for substance abuse, which includes misuse of alcohol, opioids, illicit drugs and prescription pain relievers, along with drug overdose rates.

Multiple states that rank in the top 10 healthiest overall states do have substance abuse scores worse than New York, such as Massachusetts, Colorado, New Hampshire and Washington.

On the other side of the spectrum, West Virginia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kentucky rank as the five least healthy states in the U.S.

The numbers used by Forbes to create these rankings were from the Centers for Disease Control.

The full rankings can be viewed HERE.