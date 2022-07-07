ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Sheriff’s Association has responded to the State’s new gun law which started to go into effect on Wednesday.

The NYSSA criticized the legislation that went into effect on July 6 which makes it a class-A misdemeanor to buy or unlawfully sell a body vest. NYSSA said the law puts “burdensome new duties on local government officials, without any consultation with the people who will be responsible for carrying out the provisions of those new laws.”

The Sheriff’s Association said it acknowledged some action was needed after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law restricting access to obtaining a handgun outside your home. However, NYSSA said “it did not need to be thoughtless, reactionary action, just to make a political statement.” The association also accused lawmakers of usings a “parliamentary ruse” to avoid the requirement of letting Legislators and the public review a proposed law before a vote.

NYSSA ended the statement by saying, “The Sheriffs of New York do strongly support reasonable licensing laws that aim to assure that firearms do not get into the wrong hands. We do not support punitive licensing requirements that aim only to restrain and punish law-abiding citizens who wish to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

Local officials in the Southern Tier also weighed in on the NYSSA statement and the implementation of the new law. Tioga County, N.Y. Sheriff Gary Howard said the “‘knee jerk’ reaction has caused more questions than answers.”

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said he would be meeting with Sheriff Bill Schrom and the County Attorney to “review the legislation at length and discuss any possible legal challenges.”

NYSSA’s full statement can be read below: