ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—As New York begins to recover from the flash flooding that hit parts of the state hard, more rain is expected.

“Thursday afternoon through Friday, stay alert to what is happening in your local community. Stay alert to the weather, make sure that you know the conditions outside the home before you go,” explained New York State’s Department Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner, Jackie Bray.

Thursday’s storms are not expected to produce as much rain as earlier this week, However, 2-3 inches of rainfall could impact areas of the state already dealing with flood damage.

“I don’t expect catastrophic flooding potential, however because the rivers are already so high, and the ground is already so saturated we can’t rule out potential flash floods,” Bray said on Wednesday.

Since the storms, the New York State Department of Transportation has been busy reopening roads.

“We have various impacted areas in our Adirondacks, obviously the most hard hit was in the Hudson Valley area,” Sam Zhou, DOT Assistant Commissioner for Regional Affairs. “I was just being informed that the assessment in the Hudson valley area was completed. DOT providing an update that all of their storm assessments have been made.”

While the state is still totaling up the damage from this weeks rain, the Governor said she has no doubt that the state will meet the $35 million dollar damage threshold to apply for FEMA’s disaster declaration. In a letter sent earlier this week, Senators Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman Pat Ryan told FEMA to be ready to provide assistance to New York State.

The New York State Department of Financial Services will be in Rockland County on Thursday and in Orange County on Friday to answer insurance related questions for home and business owners.

“The more frequently we have storms like we’ve seen this week, more and more communities are going to be at risk for flooding,” said Bray. “When you are getting insurance, check that extra box for flood insurance it will serve you well.”