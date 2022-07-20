SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Great New York State Fair is back once again, and tickets go on sale Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

The fair brings music, competition, carnival rides and games, and more to fairgoers.

Ticket prices have stayed the same since last year, and tickets are available for $3 per person. Tickets are not sold by day, meaning that a ticket is valid any day during the festival. Parking is available for $5 per car, or $5 per motorcycle.

Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 1-800-514-3848 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance.

Those looking to buy tickets day of will be directed to kiosks near the gates for electronic ticket purchases. There will be no cash sales at the entrance gates or in the parking lot. Large signs featuring QR codes will also be posted, directing fairgoers to the fair’s website.

Admission for those under 12 and over 65 is free.

For a full list of fair activities, visit the fair website.

Map of Fairgrounds

The New York State Fairgrounds is operational year-round and consists of 375 acres of exhibit and entertainment space. New Yorkers with ideas related to the grounds are encouraged to send suggestions via email to statefairideas@agriculture.ny.gov.