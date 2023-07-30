N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has $18 million available to help fund innovative building projects that will help the environment.

According to Governor Hochul’s office, NYSERDA’s funding is available under the Next Generation Buildings Innovation Challenges for companies that will use new, green technology to make their buildings more energy efficient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Technologies that are eligible for funding include ground source heat pumps, geothermal technology, new building envelope (the shell, including walls, windows, and the roof) solutions, and smart building controls.

“With buildings representing one of the main sources of greenhouse gas emission in the State, it is imperative that we address this sector to achieve our climate goals and reduce our carbon footprint,” said Governor Hochul. “The NextGen Buildings Innovation Challenges is one of many tools that we are employing to identify and foster real solutions to decarbonize and electrify our economy as we continue to fight climate change.”

This is the seventh round of funding NSYERDA is offering for clean and innovative building projects, and this round has new focus areas. One of the areas of focus is “building envelope systems and components.” Building projects that will reduce heating and cooling costs for single-family and multifamily dwellings are eligible for funding. Projects looking to achieve this should use new kinds of building materials and construction techniques.

Another area of focus is “ground source heat cost compression.” These projects should use new heat pump equipment, ground loop technologies, and hybrid systems that will be at least 20% cheaper to install than current systems. Commercial and residential buildings are eligible.

“Intelligent buildings” are the final area of focus for this round of funding. Eligible projects should allow charging without electric service upgrades and connect legacy and siloed (isolated) energy systems. These commercial and residential projects should maintain the inhabitants’ comfort while reducing emissions, grid impact, and electricity demand.

One of the reasons why NYSERFDA is funding projects like this is to benefit lower-income and disadvantaged communities across the state. In the previous rounds of funding, 64 companies were given almost $45 million. Companies that have received funding have ranged from being startups to being large and established.

Businesses that are interested in applying for this funding have until 3 p.m. on Sept. 27 to apply online. For more information about this funding and a full list of eligible projects, visit NYSERDA’s website.