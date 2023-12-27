NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Come 2024, many states will have their minimum wage raised, including New York.

The increase will kick off on Jan. 1, 2024. It is part of a multi-year plan to increase the minimum wage and index it to inflation, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

For New York City, Westchester and Long Island, the minimum wage will increase to $16 an hour. For the rest of the state, it will increase to $15 an hour.

As for home care aides in New York City, Westchester and Long Island, their minimum wage will increase to $18.55 an hour, and $17.55 an hour for other upstate counties.

“Starting Jan. 1, minimum wage workers who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks are urged to file a complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that they get the wages they are owed,” said Gov. Hochul.

The minimum wage increase for the next three years are shown below:

Effective Date New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County Remainder of NYS Current Minimum Wage $15/hour $14.20/hour January 1, 2024 $16/hour $15/hour January 1, 2025 $16.50/hour $15.50/hour January 1, 2026 $17/hour $16/hour Courtesy of Gov. Hochul’s office.

Following the 2024 increase, the yearly minimum wage will have an added $0.50 each year until 2026.

In 2027, the annual minimum wage increase rate will be determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) for the Northeast Region.

The federal minimum wage has remained the same since 2009 at $7.25 an hour.

If you are not being paid the proper minimum wage amount, you can file a complaint with the state if you CLICK HERE.