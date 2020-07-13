Breaking News
New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in a new 28-page document

State News

by: WROC Staff

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Education released detailed guidance on the process of reopening schools Monday morning.

The 28-page document covers a range of topics, including:

  • Communication/Family & Community
  • Engagement
  • Health and Safety
  • Facilities
  • Child Nutrition
  • Transportation
  • Social Emotional Well-Being
  • School Schedules
  • Budget and Fiscal Matters
  • Attendance and Chronic Absenteeism
  • Technology and Connectivity
  • Teaching and Learning
  • Special Education
  • Bilingual Education and
  • World Languages
  • Staffing

School districts across New York are to submit their specific reopening plans to the state government by the end of July. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week the state would make a “universal decision” in the first week of August about the prospect of schools reopening for the fall.

However, according to the guidance, “New York is a large and diverse state – so there will be no ‘one size fits all’ model for reopening our schools.”

Recovering, Rebuilding, and Renewing the Spirit of New York’s Schools: Reopening Guidance

So, how will schools reopen, if at all?

“That is the million dollar question right now,” Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week. “If you could tell us what the virus is going to do for the next month-and-a-half, we’d be able to tell you how schools are going to reopen.”

Hochul said to expect social distancing and masks to be part of the guidelines.

“We also have to take into consideration the age of the children,” said Hochul. “I’m sure it won’t be difficult to get high school students to wear their masks. Preschool and kindergartners, that’s another story. We are sensitive to that.”

