ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tonight, the annual fireworks at the Empire Plaza was a success as folks came back out to the plaza for another night after Tuesday night’s show was canceled due to a thunderstorm.

Folks here at the Empire Plaza say the show was worth the wait and they are now leaving after getting what they want, the fireworks.

“I come down every year but last night I said nah I think it’s gonna be raining. They postponed it and I work on site this week, so, can get front row seating,” said Judy Califano.

The only other time the celebration was canceled was in 2020 because of the pandemic. Wednesday night, the show went on.

“I’m just really excited. Like, I have never been here, I haven’t seen fireworks in a long time. So, it’s really exciting and being here with family and friends it’s just gonna be amazing,” said Annabelle Huggins.

2023 marks the 46th year that New York state has teamed up with Price Chopper Market 32 for the show. The fireworks at the Empire State Plaza were started back in 1976. It was set to coincide with the nation’s bicentennial.

The opening weekend in 1976 drew in nearly 50,000 people. Tonight, there were thousands of people.

Tonight, about 10,000 firework devices were used to help keep the over 30-minute show going.