(WETM) – Turkey season in New York will start next month for the entire state except for New York City. This year will also allow turkey hunting on Long Island for the first time, the DEC said.

Spring 2023 turkey season will start on May 1 in New York State. The DEC said each year, around 18,000 birds are harvested each spring season, but this year the number is expected to be higher than 2022. The DEC said this is because hunters usually take toms, leaving a two-year gap between the summer when they reproduce and the next big spring harvest. Still, turkey numbers overall are lower than a few years ago because of “below-average reproductive success” in two of the last four years.

The DEC is also allowing shot sizes as small as No. 9 for turkey hunting this year in both spring and fall. “The change was made to modernize regulations as technology has advanced over the years to increase the down-range effectiveness of smaller shot sizes,” the announcement said.

This is also the first year spring turkey hunting is allowed in Suffolk County on Long Island. The DEC said turkeys were moved there in the 1990s and have grown in population since.

The DEC provided the following tips and reminders for this year’s turkey hunters:

Important Details for the Spring Turkey Season, May 1-31:

Hunting is permitted in most areas of the state, except for New York City and Nassau County;

Hunters must have a turkey hunting permit in addition to their hunting license;

Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon each day;

Hunters may take two bearded turkeys during the spring season, but only one bird per day and no more than one bird per season in Wildlife Management Unit 1C (Suffolk County);

Hunters may not use rifles or handguns firing a bullet. Hunters may hunt with a shotgun or handgun loaded with shot sizes no larger than Number 2 or smaller than Number 9, or with a bow or crossbow (except crossbows may not be used in Westchester or Suffolk counties);

Successful hunters must fill out the tag that comes with their turkey permit and immediately attach it to any turkey harvested;

Successful hunters must report their harvest within seven days of taking a bird. Call 1-866-426-3778 (1-866 GAMERPT), or report the harvest online at DEC’s Game Harvest Reporting website; and

For more information about turkey hunting in New York, see the 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Regulations Guide or visit the “Turkey Hunting” pages of DEC’s website.

Hunting Safety:

Point your gun in a safe direction;

Treat every gun as if it were loaded;

Be sure of your target and beyond;

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot; and

Stalking stinks! Sit with your back against a tree or other object wider than your shoulders and call birds to you.

A hunter education class is required for all hunters. To find a hunter education class in your area, visit DEC’s Hunter Education Program website or call 1-888-HUNT-ED2 (1-888-486-8332).

Tips for a Successful and Safe Turkey Hunting Season: