LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local dairy farms are facing a crisis.

At the end of September 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Dairy Margin Coverage Program will expire.

According to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, this program keeps farms out of financial distress. He addressed the issue at a press conference on August 1 at Keystone Dairy Farm in Lisbon, New York.

“It gives monthly payments to our dairy farmers to make up the difference with the price of milk and feed,” Senator Schumer said at the press conference. “It’s a lifeline to our farmers.”

Especially critical at Keystone Dairy, as current production costs for a gallon of milk are skyrocketing. Farm Co-owner Eric Fonda explained that it costs the farm between $18 and $22.

“It’s always a moving target,” Fonda said. “Farmers are price takers, not price makers.”

The Dairy Margin Coverage Program has to be renewed every five years and it was last passed in 2018. Senator Schumer said it must be authorized in Congress’ 2023 Farm Bill for it to continue.

However, Schumer warned that if this doesn’t happen, farms could go over the “Dairy Cliff.”

“What would happen if we went over the dairy cliff?” Senator Schumer asked. “Well, it would end the monthly support payments to our hard-working dairy farmers. Our dairy farmers in St. Lawrence County, in Upstate New York would be among the first impacted.”

St. Lawrence County is ranked third for dairy production statewide and 52nd nationwide. Senator Schumer added that if the DMC ends, it could hurt local economies.

“It would cause huge supply chain disruptions,” he stated. “That would make milk less available in stores. So there’d be an increase, not only in milk but in all kinds of dairy products. The price of milk could potentially double.”

Local farms, like Keystone, said they are hopeful the fight to keep the Dairy Margin Coverage Program will continue because it’s their livelihoods on the line.

“We’ll just get up every day, keep milking our cows, grow our crops and make nutritious dairy products,” Fonda concluded.

More information on the Dairy Margin Coverage Program can be found on the USDA website.