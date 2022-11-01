WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape-less superheroes are coming to the North County to show students and teachers how to spread HOPE during the school year and beyond, according to a press release from Jefferson-Lewis BO​CES.

Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh of Sweethearts & Heroes are visiting several North Country school districts from Tuesday, November 1 to Friday, November 4. The duo works to prevent bullying and suicide through student empowerment and empathy activation.

HOPE stands for “Hold On, Possibilities Exist.”

The team will be visiting Carthage, Indian River, LaFargeville, Sackets Harbor, Lyme, Copenhagen and Town of Webb schools.

“We’re thrilled to be back in schools for the 2022-2023 school year, and we’re honored that our friends and colleagues in Northern New York have invited us to their district,” Murphy said. “The most recent national data tells us that student anxiety and hopelessness are still on the rise — a trend that was escalating before COVID hit — so our work in the region is crucial.”

Tom Murphy right Shanksville, PA (Leon Thompson/Sweethearts & Heroes)

Murphy, of St. Albans, Vermont, is the director and co-founder of Sweethearts & Heroes. Yarosh, a retired U.S Army sergeants, is a HOPE expert and motivational speaker from New York who suffered severed burns while serving in Iraq. Pat Fish, a young leader who first saw Sweethearts & Heroes as a student in South Glens Falls, will also be presenting with the group.

Sweethearts & Heroes has presented what Murphy calls “the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than 2 million students in school districts across America over the past 15 years.