NEW YORK (WWTI) – November 11 will be a Free Fishing Day in New York State, according to a press release from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

On Veterans Day, anyone can fish in New York State without a fishing license. Freshwater fishing regulations, as detailed on the DEC website, are still in effect.

DEC suggests the following ideas for free fishing days:

Try fishing for the first time;

Haven’t fished in a while? Remember the joy of catching a fish again;

Become an ambassador for the sport and take a friend fishing for the first time;

Invite a friend to New York to fish;

Take a spouse or significant other fishing; and

Take the family fishing…and don’t forget the grandparents.

For fishing any other day, licensing information can be found on DEC’s website.