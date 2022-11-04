ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — With the 2022 election only days away, candidates running for New York’s 21st Congressional District are making their final push.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, one of the top Republicans in the House of Representatives, is running for reelection for the fifth time, facing Democrat Matt Castelli.

“We are energized. The outpouring of support from Republicans, Independents and Democrats across this district is extraordinary,” Rep. Stefanik said while on the campaign trail.

The 21st District is geographically the largest in New York, spanning 15 counties from the Thousand Islands to the Saratoga region.

Rep. Stefanik has been campaigning in familiar places, as the 21st District was largely unchanged after statewide redistricting earlier this year.

“The vast majority of the North Country is still in New York’s 21st Congressional District,” Stefanik said. “I just had a meeting with Advocate Drum and the fact that Fort Drum continues to be in this District is so, so important given my role on the House Armed Services Committee and the fact that I’m the leading National Advocate for Fort Drum.”

As far as Rep. Stefanik’s top priorities this election season, her list is long. She said inflation is at the top of the list, as well as lowering energy prices, supporting local farms and helping Fort Drum get the resources it needs.

Rep. Stefanik also added that her experience serving the District speaks for itself.

“I’m the only candidate who stands for Upstate and North Country values, whether it’s my A-plus record on the second amendment, whether it’s my strong record standing up for small businesses. People see what single-party democrat rule has brought us in Albany and in Washington and it has failed and caused a crisis in this country, which is why you’re seeing so many people look to the Republican party and Republican candidates,” Stefanik said.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik will face Matt Castelli in the 21st District race on November 8, 2022.