N.Y. (NEWS10) – Authorities are warning residents across New York State to take caution when interacting with anyone claiming to work for the Board of Elections.

In the last week, multiple counties have received reports of individuals impersonating election officials. A Warren County resident with a legal voter registration was visited by two women claiming to have come from the Washington County Board of Elections. The individuals carried ID cards and left the woman with a New York State election complaint form.

North Country counties aren’t the only ones seeing these impersonations. The New York State Board of Elections announced on Wednesday that similar incidents have been seen in counties around the state.

“We are extremely alarmed by these actions,” said Board of Elections Co-Executive Director Raymond J. Riley III. “These individuals are impersonating government officials in an effort to intimidate voters based on inaccurate and misleading information. We strongly encourage those engaging in these activities to cease immediately.”

Residents worried about a similar encounter should know that there’s one easy way to determine whether a person is a real election official: If they’re making a home visit, they’re not Board of Elections staff. Legitimate election officials only interact with voters via telephone, email, mail, or Board of Elections offices. The State Board of Elections is classifying the incidents as second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor.

Anyone approached by someone questioning their registration should avoid interactions, but get a look at the identification being offered if possible. Descriptions of the individuals, descriptions of their vehicles, and their license plate numbers should be given to authorities if possible.

“We want to assure all New Yorkers that any employee of the State or County Board of Elections would conduct themselves in a professional manner and willingly present identification when engaging with voters,” said State Board of Elections Co-Executive Director Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky. “When in doubt, please know you can always contact your State or County Board of Elections directly with any questions.”

If anyone pretending to be an elections official comes to your door, report the incident to the police. If you have any questions, contact the New York State Board of Elections at (518) 474-1953 or INFO@elections.ny.gov.