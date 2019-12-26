NY high-speed rail plan introduced in Gov. Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State

A TGV high-speed train is pictured ar the Saint-Charles train station, in Marseille, southern France, Monday, May 14, 2018. French train traffic is widely disrupted as rail workers prepare to hold a union vote on the government’s plan to revamp the national railway company SNCF. (AP Photo/Claude Paris)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC/WETM) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that a proposal of his 2020 State of the State agenda will include strategies to bring high-speed rail to New York.

“High-speed rail is transforming economies around the world,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “We’ve been told that bringing this technology to our state is too expensive, too difficult and would take too long — that’s not an acceptable attitude for New York.”

Most of the State’s population lives a short distance from the Empire Corridor, which connects the State through New York City, Albany, and Buffalo. However, these lines average 51 miles per hour, meaning it is often the slowest method available for New Yorkers, according to the governor’s office.

There have been recommendations to implement high-speed rail in New York over the past two decades, but those proposals have gone largely unchanged. This new proposal in the governor’s State of State agenda will bring in “convening outside experts to reexamine and rethink strategies to bring high-speed rail” to the Empire State.

According to the governor’s office, this team of experts will review these past studies and strategies that countries all over the world have used to build thousands of miles of high-speed rail, to ask every question and find the best way to build high-speed rail in New York.