NY Republicans call for full bail reform repeal

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An impassioned plea came from the New York State Capitol Thursday as Senate Republicans push to repeal the state’s controversial cash bail reform.

“This is about public safety, and quite frankly, it’s about priorities,” Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan said.

Senate Republicans introduced an amendment to roll back the bail reform law. Flanagan criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo for not talking about the issue during Wednesday’s State of the State address.

“The Governor gave an hour-long speech yesterday hailing all of the accomplishments of his administration through his eyes. But, not a word about bail reform,” he said.

On Monday, the Governor hinted at being open to changes.

“There’s no doubt this is still a work in progress and there are other changes that have to be made,” Cuomo said at the time. “Again, it’s literally three or four days. The legislature comes back next year, and we’re going to work on it because there are consequences that we have to adjust for.”

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says while they’re paying attention, they’re not responding to make adjustments right now.

“We want to see if it is doing what we want to do, and again, we want to make sure that people understand that we don’t want to criminalize poverty,” she said. “We do not want to continue a system that everybody agrees is broken without making the changes.”