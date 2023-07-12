ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State officials announced that the court system is seeking applicants for Court Assistant positions across the state, with examinations beginning in the fall.

Court Assistants perform clerical tasks related to courtroom proceedings, with a starting salary of around $54,768 to 59,403, depending on location.

To qualify, applicants must have a high school diploma or the equivalent and two years of clerical experience (or four years of clerical experience) and be U.S. citizens. Officials also say that 30 college credits may be substituted for each year of work experience.

To take the exam, those interested must file to take it by Thursday, August 10, through the NYS Courts Careers website, where they will receive a self-scheduling link to schedule the exam appointment.

The NYS Court Assistant Examination will be administered at test centers statewide between Wednesday, October 11, and Wednesday, November 1.

Other benefits include a regular work schedule, 20 paid vacation days the first year. 13 paid holidays annually, health insurance, retirement benefits, and promotional opportunities.

More information about the exam and position may be found on the NYS Courts Careers website.