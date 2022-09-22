(WETM) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced over $2.6 million in federal funding for firefighters across Upstate New York, including departments in Steuben, Tioga, and Alleghany county.

The funding was allocated through the Federal Emergency Agency’s Assitance to Firefights Grant (AFG) Program. The senators said that the funding will be used to purchase equipment and boost training efforts.

“From the peak of the pandemic to battling a blaze, our brave Upstate New York firefighters are always on the front lines, risking their lives to protect their communities. It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the resources they need to keep our communities safe,” said Senator Schumer

Senator Gillibrand said about the funding, “I’m proud to be delivering nearly $2 million in federal funding for our first responders and I’ll keep fighting to ensure that fire departments from Dunkirk to Potsdam to Arlington have the support and resources they need to do their jobs safely and effectively.”

The list of Southern Tier Fire Departments receiving funds includes:

The City of Hornell Fire Department — $107,600

Wayland Joint Fire District — $43,238

The Fire Department of the Village of Owego, Inc. — $42,952

Allegany Recuse and EMS — $21,944

The full list of funding recipients is listed below: