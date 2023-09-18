ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Thruway Authority voted Monday afternoon to pass proposed toll price hikes.

According to the Thruway Authority, the statewide tolls will remain frozen through the rest of 2023. On the first of January in 2024 and 2027, E-ZPass holders will see rates increase by five percent from prior levels — from 4.5 cents per mile to 4.9 cents in 2027.

The 2024 increase will be the first toll price adjustment in 14 years — with the most recent change happening in 2010.

For those who do not have an E-ZPass, the standard toll rates and the tolls by mail rates will increase to 8.6 cents by the year 2027.

According to the proposal, the current toll rate per mile from Rochester to Geneva is $1.07. In 2024, this will go up to $1.12 and then will be at $1.17 by 2027.

The Thruway Authority authorized the first step of the process back in December 2022 and held meetings throughout the summer for public comment on these proposed toll hikes.