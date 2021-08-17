NYS coronavirus update, August 17

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“Those who remain unvaccinated leave themselves and their loved ones exposed to the Delta variant making its way across the country,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve come so far and we can’t afford to go backward on the progress we’ve made in our fight against the virus. The vaccine is safe, effective, easily accessible and the best way to keep your community safe. If you haven’t already, get yours today.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:
· Test Results Reported – 90,571
· Total Positive – 3,567
· Percent Positive – 3.94%
· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.13%
· Patient Hospitalization – 1,813 (+91)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 266
· Patients in ICU – 369 (+7)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 148 (+14)
· Total Discharges – 189,360 (+172)
· Deaths – 18
· Total Deaths – 43,277
· Total vaccine doses administered – 22,968,761
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 36,475
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 309,169
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 74.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.3%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.7%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 62.9%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.0%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 65.4%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 58.5%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.52%
|4.58%
|4.55%
|Central New York
|4.49%
|4.67%
|4.76%
|Finger Lakes
|4.07%
|4.25%
|4.20%
|Long Island
|3.69%
|3.84%
|3.90%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.25%
|3.16%
|3.25%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.79%
|3.77%
|3.67%
|New York City
|2.60%
|2.58%
|2.60%
|North Country
|3.88%
|4.23%
|4.18%
|Southern Tier
|3.65%
|3.72%
|3.75%
|Western New York
|3.24%
|3.30%
|3.27%
|Statewide
|3.06%
|3.09%
|3.13%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, August 14, 2021
|Sunday, August 15, 2021
|Monday, August 16, 2021
|Bronx
|3.12%
|3.08%
|3.07%
|Kings
|2.57%
|2.51%
|2.53%
|New York
|2.01%
|2.02%
|2.07%
|Queens
|2.74%
|2.74%
|2.79%
|Richmond
|3.71%
|3.67%
|3.61%
Monday, 3,567 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,195,903. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|25,903
|56
|Allegany
|3,630
|3
|Broome
|19,322
|37
|Cattaraugus
|5,902
|5
|Cayuga
|6,711
|39
|Chautauqua
|9,216
|8
|Chemung
|8,008
|12
|Chenango
|3,713
|8
|Clinton
|4,953
|1
|Columbia
|4,219
|8
|Cortland
|4,101
|10
|Delaware
|2,562
|2
|Dutchess
|30,929
|63
|Erie
|92,424
|124
|Essex
|1,701
|6
|Franklin
|2,670
|7
|Fulton
|4,587
|11
|Genesee
|5,537
|9
|Greene
|3,561
|8
|Hamilton
|335
|0
|Herkimer
|5,392
|4
|Jefferson
|6,405
|10
|Lewis
|2,911
|1
|Livingston
|4,630
|5
|Madison
|4,729
|7
|Monroe
|71,904
|145
|Montgomery
|4,428
|12
|Nassau
|192,939
|338
|Niagara
|20,613
|19
|NYC
|990,973
|1,522
|Oneida
|23,336
|40
|Onondaga
|40,807
|96
|Ontario
|7,692
|8
|Orange
|50,601
|95
|Orleans
|3,221
|4
|Oswego
|8,011
|17
|Otsego
|3,651
|14
|Putnam
|11,034
|31
|Rensselaer
|11,888
|29
|Rockland
|48,452
|67
|Saratoga
|16,471
|34
|Schenectady
|13,900
|30
|Schoharie
|1,814
|2
|Schuyler
|1,103
|2
|Seneca
|2,088
|2
|St. Lawrence
|7,015
|21
|Steuben
|7,130
|7
|Suffolk
|209,892
|280
|Sullivan
|7,040
|19
|Tioga
|3,981
|7
|Tompkins
|4,661
|5
|Ulster
|14,610
|38
|Warren
|3,977
|11
|Washington
|3,327
|10
|Wayne
|6,067
|25
|Westchester
|134,356
|189
|Wyoming
|3,655
|3
|Yates
|1,215
|1
Monday, 18 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,277. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|3
|Cortland
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|4
|Washington
|1
Monday, 22,411 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 15,641 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|706,124
|1,088
|653,106
|758
|Central New York
|554,711
|601
|518,276
|459
|Finger Lakes
|714,946
|949
|671,436
|735
|Long Island
|1,677,944
|4,337
|1,503,268
|3,232
|Mid-Hudson
|1,332,384
|2,836
|1,191,831
|2,006
|Mohawk Valley
|275,849
|350
|256,175
|291
|New York City
|5,913,075
|10,878
|5,287,110
|6,956
|North Country
|256,284
|256
|233,658
|238
|Southern Tier
|366,814
|366
|341,354
|272
|Western New York
|778,806
|750
|720,380
|694
|Statewide
|12,576,937
|22,411
|11,376,594
|15,641