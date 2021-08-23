NYS coronavirus update, August 23

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The governor’s office Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“The Delta variant is a very serious threat, and we see that in the numbers here in New York and across the nation,” Governor Cuomo said. “When this virus first wreaked havoc on our communities, we showed the world what it means to be ‘New York Tough’ – as well as loving and smart. We got through the worst of this crisis by being loving and caring to one another, but now we need to be smart and make sure everyone gets vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, please do so immediately. The faster you do that, the faster we will defeat this beast and put COVID behind us once and for all.”
Monday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 101,685
- Total Positive – 3,816
- Percent Positive – 3.75%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,017 (+64)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 295
- Patients in ICU – 407 (+3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 188 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 190,846 (+190)
- Deaths – 28
- Total Deaths – 43,404
- Total vaccine doses administered – 23,262,629
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,636
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 330,343
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 75.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 68.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 78.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 63.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 57.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 66.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Sunday, August 22, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.33%
|4.24%
|4.20%
|Central New York
|4.46%
|4.55%
|4.61%
|Finger Lakes
|4.00%
|4.07%
|3.91%
|Long Island
|4.06%
|4.05%
|4.01%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.40%
|3.36%
|3.49%
|Mohawk Valley
|3.46%
|3.39%
|3.71%
|New York City
|2.55%
|2.55%
|2.55%
|North Country
|4.08%
|4.23%
|4.25%
|Southern Tier
|3.17%
|3.26%
|3.23%
|Western New York
|3.36%
|3.47%
|3.61%
|Statewide
|3.12%
|3.14%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, August 20, 2021
|Saturday, August 21, 2021
|Sunday, August 22, 2021
|Bronx
|2.86%
|2.84%
|2.91%
|Kings
|2.62%
|2.58%
|2.61%
|New York
|2.02%
|2.09%
|2.03%
|Queens
|2.69%
|2.65%
|2.60%
|Richmond
|3.19%
|3.09%
|3.16%
Sunday, 3,816 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,223,756. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|26,273
|42
|Allegany
|3,651
|4
|Broome
|19,560
|37
|Cattaraugus
|5,982
|9
|Cayuga
|6,908
|25
|Chautauqua
|9,388
|55
|Chemung
|8,110
|26
|Chenango
|3,784
|7
|Clinton
|4,990
|11
|Columbia
|4,278
|9
|Cortland
|4,208
|12
|Delaware
|2,606
|3
|Dutchess
|31,403
|63
|Erie
|93,310
|147
|Essex
|1,740
|3
|Franklin
|2,772
|16
|Fulton
|4,684
|33
|Genesee
|5,592
|7
|Greene
|3,601
|3
|Hamilton
|351
|1
|Herkimer
|5,478
|21
|Jefferson
|6,487
|14
|Lewis
|2,929
|0
|Livingston
|4,701
|7
|Madison
|4,810
|12
|Monroe
|72,843
|128
|Montgomery
|4,534
|23
|Nassau
|195,401
|362
|Niagara
|20,777
|24
|NYC
|1,002,930
|1,522
|Oneida
|23,592
|44
|Onondaga
|41,493
|129
|Ontario
|7,779
|11
|Orange
|51,280
|96
|Orleans
|3,257
|3
|Oswego
|8,173
|30
|Otsego
|3,723
|5
|Putnam
|11,176
|14
|Rensselaer
|12,099
|32
|Rockland
|48,767
|33
|Saratoga
|16,805
|48
|Schenectady
|14,149
|36
|Schoharie
|1,833
|1
|Schuyler
|1,127
|0
|Seneca
|2,125
|7
|St. Lawrence
|7,186
|23
|Steuben
|7,236
|6
|Suffolk
|212,809
|409
|Sullivan
|7,168
|25
|Tioga
|4,022
|3
|Tompkins
|4,800
|10
|Ulster
|14,948
|38
|Warren
|4,080
|10
|Washington
|3,375
|5
|Wayne
|6,174
|16
|Westchester
|135,600
|154
|Wyoming
|3,673
|1
|Yates
|1,226
|1
Sunday, 28 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,404. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Cayuga
|1
|Kings
|7
|Madison
|1
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|2
|New York
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|5
|Suffolk
|3
|Warren
|1
|Wayne
|1
Sunday, 17,608 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 13,125 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|713,632
|622
|657,908
|498
|Central New York
|559,369
|470
|521,363
|324
|Finger Lakes
|722,194
|790
|676,399
|636
|Long Island
|1,706,998
|2,544
|1,522,723
|1,878
|Mid-Hudson
|1,351,471
|1,428
|1,203,995
|1,004
|Mohawk Valley
|278,414
|172
|257,918
|165
|New York City
|6,015,873
|10,570
|5,352,107
|7,737
|North Country
|258,232
|151
|235,156
|140
|Southern Tier
|370,261
|369
|343,687
|285
|Western New York
|785,638
|492
|725,972
|458
|Statewide
|12,762,082
|17,608
|11,497,228
|13,125