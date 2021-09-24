NYS Coronavirus Update: Sept. 24

NEW YORK – The governor’s office Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are continuing to closely watch the numbers in every corner of the state and are prepared to dispatch all necessary resources wherever we see a spike of new infections,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot afford to let our guard down, especially as we get deeper into the fall season and people start to spend more of their time indoors. I urge everyone to continue practicing basic safety measures, and if you still need to get your shot, that should be a priority because every day that you put it off you remain vulnerable to COVID-19.”      

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 222,958
  • Total Positive – 6,070
  • Percent Positive – 2.72%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.76%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,336 (+16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 313
  • Patients in ICU – 555 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 199,211 (+276)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,340

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,900,690
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,183
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,532
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionTuesday, September 21, 2021Wednesday, September 22, 2021Thursday, September 23, 2021
Capital Region4.04%3.80%3.81%
Central New York4.86%4.48%4.79%
Finger Lakes4.78%4.46%4.51%
Long Island3.68%3.59%3.48%
Mid-Hudson2.92%2.81%2.79%
Mohawk Valley4.86%4.58%4.69%
New York City1.91%1.82%1.78%
North Country5.85%5.71%5.48%
Southern Tier3.41%3.38%3.52%
Western New York4.81%4.26%4.37%
Statewide2.91%2.75%2.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCTuesday, September 21, 2021Wednesday, September 22, 2021Thursday, September 23, 2021
Bronx1.91%1.89%1.82%
Kings2.05%1.91%1.89%
New York1.51%1.43%1.41%
Queens2.02%1.97%1.91%
Richmond2.45%2.26%2.12%

Yesterday, 6,070 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,379,399. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,637124
Allegany4,06123
Broome21,98890
Cattaraugus6,80555
Cayuga7,98139
Chautauqua11,111131
Chemung9,18472
Chenango4,23321
Clinton5,77458
Columbia4,69935
Cortland4,86222
Delaware3,12333
Dutchess33,90376
Erie99,652393
Essex1,97019
Franklin3,59935
Fulton5,38564
Genesee6,14750
Greene3,99826
Hamilton4080
Herkimer6,05929
Jefferson7,56039
Lewis3,24325
Livingston5,23127
Madison5,45428
Monroe78,516262
Montgomery5,14937
Nassau207,463359
Niagara22,27188
NYC1,058,0991,607
Oneida26,048149
Onondaga46,325344
Ontario8,60435
Orange54,729110
Orleans3,71235
Oswego9,789122
Otsego4,19518
Putnam11,90131
Rensselaer13,44278
Rockland50,99653
Saratoga18,55385
Schenectady15,38762
Schoharie2,0929
Schuyler1,30112
Seneca2,4967
St. Lawrence9,03156
Steuben8,55364
Suffolk228,719549
Sullivan7,85225
Tioga4,46430
Tompkins6,00127
Ulster16,40936
Warren4,75227
Washington3,99831
Wayne7,04330
Westchester141,091157
Wyoming3,93916
Yates1,4125

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,340. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Cortland1
Dutchess2
Kings4
Monroe1
Onondaga4
Orange1
Queens4
Rensselaer1
Schenectady1
Suffolk4
Sullivan1
Washington2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 31,531 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 32,543 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region744,473884684,413677
Central New York581,783629539,874560
Finger Lakes755,5131,212703,310943
Long Island1,851,7725,2361,637,5223,537
Mid-Hudson1,441,2083,0221,277,6962,066
Mohawk Valley290,547450268,895365
New York City6,541,24817,1555,799,09822,280
North Country269,928429243,553334
Southern Tier387,2121,015357,340808
Western New York826,2681,499757,866973
Statewide13,689,95231,53112,269,56732,543

