NYS Coronavirus Update: Sept. 24

NEW YORK – The governor’s office Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“We are continuing to closely watch the numbers in every corner of the state and are prepared to dispatch all necessary resources wherever we see a spike of new infections,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot afford to let our guard down, especially as we get deeper into the fall season and people start to spend more of their time indoors. I urge everyone to continue practicing basic safety measures, and if you still need to get your shot, that should be a priority because every day that you put it off you remain vulnerable to COVID-19.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 222,958
- Total Positive – 6,070
- Percent Positive – 2.72%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.76%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,336 (+16)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 313
- Patients in ICU – 555 (+3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 199,211 (+276)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,340
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,900,690
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,183
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,532
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.0%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.04%
|3.80%
|3.81%
|Central New York
|4.86%
|4.48%
|4.79%
|Finger Lakes
|4.78%
|4.46%
|4.51%
|Long Island
|3.68%
|3.59%
|3.48%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.92%
|2.81%
|2.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.86%
|4.58%
|4.69%
|New York City
|1.91%
|1.82%
|1.78%
|North Country
|5.85%
|5.71%
|5.48%
|Southern Tier
|3.41%
|3.38%
|3.52%
|Western New York
|4.81%
|4.26%
|4.37%
|Statewide
|2.91%
|2.75%
|2.76%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Bronx
|1.91%
|1.89%
|1.82%
|Kings
|2.05%
|1.91%
|1.89%
|New York
|1.51%
|1.43%
|1.41%
|Queens
|2.02%
|1.97%
|1.91%
|Richmond
|2.45%
|2.26%
|2.12%
Yesterday, 6,070 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,379,399. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|28,637
|124
|Allegany
|4,061
|23
|Broome
|21,988
|90
|Cattaraugus
|6,805
|55
|Cayuga
|7,981
|39
|Chautauqua
|11,111
|131
|Chemung
|9,184
|72
|Chenango
|4,233
|21
|Clinton
|5,774
|58
|Columbia
|4,699
|35
|Cortland
|4,862
|22
|Delaware
|3,123
|33
|Dutchess
|33,903
|76
|Erie
|99,652
|393
|Essex
|1,970
|19
|Franklin
|3,599
|35
|Fulton
|5,385
|64
|Genesee
|6,147
|50
|Greene
|3,998
|26
|Hamilton
|408
|0
|Herkimer
|6,059
|29
|Jefferson
|7,560
|39
|Lewis
|3,243
|25
|Livingston
|5,231
|27
|Madison
|5,454
|28
|Monroe
|78,516
|262
|Montgomery
|5,149
|37
|Nassau
|207,463
|359
|Niagara
|22,271
|88
|NYC
|1,058,099
|1,607
|Oneida
|26,048
|149
|Onondaga
|46,325
|344
|Ontario
|8,604
|35
|Orange
|54,729
|110
|Orleans
|3,712
|35
|Oswego
|9,789
|122
|Otsego
|4,195
|18
|Putnam
|11,901
|31
|Rensselaer
|13,442
|78
|Rockland
|50,996
|53
|Saratoga
|18,553
|85
|Schenectady
|15,387
|62
|Schoharie
|2,092
|9
|Schuyler
|1,301
|12
|Seneca
|2,496
|7
|St. Lawrence
|9,031
|56
|Steuben
|8,553
|64
|Suffolk
|228,719
|549
|Sullivan
|7,852
|25
|Tioga
|4,464
|30
|Tompkins
|6,001
|27
|Ulster
|16,409
|36
|Warren
|4,752
|27
|Washington
|3,998
|31
|Wayne
|7,043
|30
|Westchester
|141,091
|157
|Wyoming
|3,939
|16
|Yates
|1,412
|5
Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,340. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Kings
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Onondaga
|4
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|4
|Rensselaer
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Sullivan
|1
|Washington
|2
All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.
Yesterday, 31,531 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 32,543 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|744,473
|884
|684,413
|677
|Central New York
|581,783
|629
|539,874
|560
|Finger Lakes
|755,513
|1,212
|703,310
|943
|Long Island
|1,851,772
|5,236
|1,637,522
|3,537
|Mid-Hudson
|1,441,208
|3,022
|1,277,696
|2,066
|Mohawk Valley
|290,547
|450
|268,895
|365
|New York City
|6,541,248
|17,155
|5,799,098
|22,280
|North Country
|269,928
|429
|243,553
|334
|Southern Tier
|387,212
|1,015
|357,340
|808
|Western New York
|826,268
|1,499
|757,866
|973
|Statewide
|13,689,952
|31,531
|12,269,567
|32,543