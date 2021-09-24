NYS Coronavirus Update: Sept. 24

NEW YORK – The governor’s office Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We are continuing to closely watch the numbers in every corner of the state and are prepared to dispatch all necessary resources wherever we see a spike of new infections,” Governor Hochul said. “We cannot afford to let our guard down, especially as we get deeper into the fall season and people start to spend more of their time indoors. I urge everyone to continue practicing basic safety measures, and if you still need to get your shot, that should be a priority because every day that you put it off you remain vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 222,958

– 222,958 Total Positive – 6,070

– 6,070 Percent Positive – 2.72%

– 2.72% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.76%

– 2.76% Patient Hospitalization – 2,336 (+16)

– 2,336 (+16) Patients Newly Admitted – 313

– 313 Patients in ICU – 555 (+3)

– 555 (+3) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (-5)

– 326 (-5) Total Discharges – 199,211 (+276)

– 199,211 (+276) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

– 27 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,340

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,900,690

– 24,900,690 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,183

– 54,183 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 337,532

– 337,532 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 80.8%

– 80.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.1%

– 83.1% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.7%

– 74.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.3%

– 68.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.5%

– 61.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.4%

– 70.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Thursday, September 23, 2021 Capital Region 4.04% 3.80% 3.81% Central New York 4.86% 4.48% 4.79% Finger Lakes 4.78% 4.46% 4.51% Long Island 3.68% 3.59% 3.48% Mid-Hudson 2.92% 2.81% 2.79% Mohawk Valley 4.86% 4.58% 4.69% New York City 1.91% 1.82% 1.78% North Country 5.85% 5.71% 5.48% Southern Tier 3.41% 3.38% 3.52% Western New York 4.81% 4.26% 4.37% Statewide 2.91% 2.75% 2.76%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, September 21, 2021 Wednesday, September 22, 2021 Thursday, September 23, 2021 Bronx 1.91% 1.89% 1.82% Kings 2.05% 1.91% 1.89% New York 1.51% 1.43% 1.41% Queens 2.02% 1.97% 1.91% Richmond 2.45% 2.26% 2.12%

Yesterday, 6,070 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,379,399. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,637 124 Allegany 4,061 23 Broome 21,988 90 Cattaraugus 6,805 55 Cayuga 7,981 39 Chautauqua 11,111 131 Chemung 9,184 72 Chenango 4,233 21 Clinton 5,774 58 Columbia 4,699 35 Cortland 4,862 22 Delaware 3,123 33 Dutchess 33,903 76 Erie 99,652 393 Essex 1,970 19 Franklin 3,599 35 Fulton 5,385 64 Genesee 6,147 50 Greene 3,998 26 Hamilton 408 0 Herkimer 6,059 29 Jefferson 7,560 39 Lewis 3,243 25 Livingston 5,231 27 Madison 5,454 28 Monroe 78,516 262 Montgomery 5,149 37 Nassau 207,463 359 Niagara 22,271 88 NYC 1,058,099 1,607 Oneida 26,048 149 Onondaga 46,325 344 Ontario 8,604 35 Orange 54,729 110 Orleans 3,712 35 Oswego 9,789 122 Otsego 4,195 18 Putnam 11,901 31 Rensselaer 13,442 78 Rockland 50,996 53 Saratoga 18,553 85 Schenectady 15,387 62 Schoharie 2,092 9 Schuyler 1,301 12 Seneca 2,496 7 St. Lawrence 9,031 56 Steuben 8,553 64 Suffolk 228,719 549 Sullivan 7,852 25 Tioga 4,464 30 Tompkins 6,001 27 Ulster 16,409 36 Warren 4,752 27 Washington 3,998 31 Wayne 7,043 30 Westchester 141,091 157 Wyoming 3,939 16 Yates 1,412 5

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,340. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 2 Kings 4 Monroe 1 Onondaga 4 Orange 1 Queens 4 Rensselaer 1 Schenectady 1 Suffolk 4 Sullivan 1 Washington 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 31,531 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 32,543 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: