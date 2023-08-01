NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is called that name for a reason, as according to a new report, the NYS Fair ranks in the top five best state fairs in the U.S.

Wide Open Country, a country living news outlet, published a round-up of the top 20 best state fairs to visit around the U.S. and New York has a spot at the top of the list.

Everyone is getting hyped up for the return of the Great New York State Fair in less than a month and to add to that excitement, they have been ranked the fifth best state fair in the country.

Starting August 23 and running until September 4, the New York State Fair is known for being one of the best in the country.

“This historic fair dates back to 1841 and is also known as the Great New York State Fair. Food lovers make sure to stop by the Taste NY Food Truck Competition, where 40 different trucks will compete for the most “New York” items. This has become the largest annual event in the entire state as well as the oldest state fair in the country,” stated Wide Open Country

Above New York on the list was Iowa, Wisconsin, Dallas and Minnesota with the top spot.