TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Today, Thursday, August 3, you can grab “Ride All Day” wristbands for the Great New York State Fair for $20.

It’s a 20 hour sale that began at 4:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at midnight.

The $20 wristbands are valid any day during the fair, which runs from August 23 to September 4.

Once the flash sale ends, wristbands will be $25 until the fair begins. Once the fair starts the price increases to $35 on weekdays and $45 on weekends.

You can purchase wristbands by clicking here.

Some NewsChannel 9 employees noticed the ticket website loading slowly, so we reached out to fair officials who said that’s because of the website experiencing high traffic.

Hi Fairends! We can tell that everyone is super excited for 2023 Great New State Fair, and to ride Wade Shows Midway rides all day long based on the amount of questions coming in regarding the Flash Sale. For everyone who is having trouble purchasing ride wristbands during the Flash Sale, we want to let you all know that there are still plenty of wristbands! The sale is *not* sold out. The website is having some issues handling the amount of people who are excited. Please be patient, and resist the urge to refresh your browser. Also, when you’re adding tickets to your cart, it’s best to do so one at a time, and wait a few seconds in between clicking to get to the next number.” The Great New York State Fair

The number of flash sale wristbands is limited to 10,000.