ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State has launched an education campaign titled “Cannabis Conversations” to teach residents about the state’s cannabis laws. The campaign features public service announcements on TV, radio, transit, billboards, and social media.

The campaign includes who can consume, where to consume, and how to consume safely. “Cannabis Conversations” will also provide parents with tools to protect youth, remind New Yorkers of the risks of driving while impaired by cannabis, and other messages to help keep residents safe and healthy.

“With the ‘Cannabis Conversations’ campaign, we’re following through on our commitment to provide New Yorkers with the information they need to safely navigate the new Cannabis Law,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Education is the best tool to keep New Yorkers healthy as we continue to ramp up this safe, inclusive, and equitable industry.”

Monday’s launch is centered on a 30-second, message that highlights:

New York State legalizing cannabis only for adults 21 years and over

Not driving under the influence

Keeping second-hand cannabis smoke away from other people

Locking up cannabis and storing it out of reach of children and pets

Additional messages will build off these concepts. The campaign starts on April 4 and will run for about three months. The campaign builds on the Office of Cannabis Management’s (OCM) first public-outreach effort also called “Cannabis Conversations,” where the OCM held virtual outreach sessions across the state.

“‘Cannabis Conversations’ is our first public health campaign as we make sure New Yorkers have the initial information they need to stay safe and healthy,’ said Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright. “We have learned from other states and are excited to amplify these important messages across the state. Meanwhile, we’re hard at work building this new industry, and as it continues to evolve, so, too, will our public education efforts with future campaigns tackling a growing range of health and safety messaging.”