ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After several meetings held around the state to get the public’s input, The Independent Redistricting Commission voted to send the final proposal to the state legislature.

The map is similar to the one that’s currently in place.

“I was fortunate,” said Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay. “I think there is something like 17 districts— at least that’s what I heard, that don’t change at all. I happen to be one of them.”

However, some districts do change.

The single most affected district was the 101st. We called it the snake district, some called it an abomination. But it was a very, very long, thin district that reached from as far as southern New York near Westchester, all the way up to the Syracuse area. Some places or many places only a single town-wide,” explained Charles Nesbitt, Vice Chairman of the Independent Redistricting Commission.

That district belongs to Republican Assemblyman Brian Maher. In a statement, he said, “I have truly enjoyed getting to know the residents in the northern part of my district, and I will be sad to lose Madison and Otsego counties and the northern towns in Delaware County, but I am looking forward to continuing to work with the areas that are retained, including my hometown of Walden, and introducing myself to those towns that are added.”

Now that the proposed map is being sent to the legislature, Nesbitt explained the next steps in the process.

“If it’s approved, it will be the districts that the Assembly runs under in the next election. If it’s not approved, it will come back to us for revision and resubmission.”

Both the Senate and Assembly will likely vote on this map next week.