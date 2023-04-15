ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Board of Regents is soon expected to finalize its proposed regulations regarding Native American mascot names and imagery. According to the New York State Education Department (NYSED), the Board is expected to formally adopt the proposal at its meetings on Monday and Tuesday.

In November 2022, NYSED sent the ruling to all New York school districts, requiring those with a Native American mascot to find a replacement. The directive applies to mascots, team names, and logos.

If schools want to keep their mascots, they must have expressed approval from a recognized Native American tribe. Those who do not comply with NYSED’s ruling are at risk of having school officers removed and state aid withheld.

Officials had to have a 60-day public comment period under state law before the regulations were officially adopted. Some local districts have already chosen new mascots. This includes Glens Falls changing to the Black Bears and Corinth changing to River Hawks.

Some other schools, such as Mohonasen, are waiting for the final decision before deciding how to move forward. If approved, the regulations will go into effect May 3, and schools must have new team names in place by 2025.