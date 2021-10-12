NYS surveying internet connection in communities to help improve broadband access

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Public Service is conducting an assessment of broadband access in communities across the state. The survey will collect data on availability, reliability, speed, and cost of high-speed internet and broadband services for residential and commercial customers.

It is important for every resident in New York to have high-speed internet. The Department of Public Service said broadband service is needed for distance learning and working from home. It also opens new options for medical care, easier access to government programs and enhanced opportunities for economic development.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said families without access to broadband internet face obstacles with navigating school, working from home, or applying for jobs. An analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by Pew Research found 35% of lower-income households (annual household income of under $30K) with school-age children lacked access to broadband internet at home.

The survey will help the state understand more about issues relating to broadband availability and adoption in specific counties. Madden encourages Troy residents to take the survey.