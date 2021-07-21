NYS to spend additional $16M in effort against gun violence

State News
ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an effort to curb gun violence, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to spend $16 million in workforce training and job placement programs in 20 of New York State’s most impacted cities by gun violence. 

This builds on the $12 million already announced by the Governor to provide 2,400 jobs to young workers in New York City, which brings the state’s total commitment to reducing gun violence to $154.7 million. 

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we’re attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn’t work—we have to give them an alternative. This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It’s an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it’s a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it.”  

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Under this new initiative, the New York State Department of Labor will partner with local workforce development boards in each area and their vast networks of community partners to provide job training, credentialing and career placement services to ultimately connect at-risk youth to good-paying, permanent jobs.  

Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth aged 18-24 in areas of cities impacted by gun violence will be eligible. 

Below is a breakdown of funding to each targeted city is available below: 

Area  Youth to be Served   Funding    
Nassau County 180   $900,000   
Hempstead  100   $500,000   
Suffolk  140   $700,000   
Albany  190   $950,000   
Schenectady  60   $300,000   
Troy  140   $700,000   
Buffalo  530   $2,650,000   
Jamestown  45   $225,000   
Niagara Falls  50   $250,000   
Syracuse  150   $750,000   
Rochester  450   $2,250,000   
Poughkeepsie  70   $350,000   
Kingston  60   $300,000   
Newburgh  120   $600,000   
Middletown  65   $325,000   
Yonkers  220   $1,100,000   
Mt Vernon  210   $1,050,000   
Spring Valley  150   $750,000   
Utica  120   $600,000   
Binghamton  150   $750,000   
TOTAL  3,200   $16 million   

