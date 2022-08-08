(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again.

In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience all that the Fair has to offer at the same time.

People can buy tickets at Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app, at a station ticket counter, or call 1-800-USA-RAIL between the Fair days of Wednesday, August 24, and Monday, September 5.

“Visiting the Great New York State Fair is a must-do summer activity and we are thrilled that Amtrak will continue to make it an accessible destination,” Governor Hochul said. “Taking the train allows fairgoers to save on gas and other expenses while ensuring a safe, direct ride there. Thank you to our partners at Amtrak for working with us to bring joy to so many New Yorkers and visitors, alike.”

Taking the train right to the Fair will help to save on gas, skip tolls, and parking fees. The Empire Service (Trains 281, 283, and 284) and Maple Leaf (Trains 63 and 64) will make daily stops at the State Fair for visitors. The Amtrak station code for the Fair is NYF and customers can also save money with Amtrak’s See NY and Save discount if they book five days in advance.

“We are proud to continue our yearly tradition of partnering with NYSDOT to provide New Yorkers with the opportunity to travel to the Great New York State Fair via Amtrak,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner. “Whether you’re coming from New York City, Niagara Falls, or anywhere in between, riding the train will add to your Fair experience in a fun, sustainable and relaxing way.”

Below is information on train times arriving at the New York State Fair: