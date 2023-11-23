N.Y. (WETM) — You’ll probably notice more police cars patrolling the area while the New York State Police crack down on unsafe driving throughout the holiday weekend.

The volume of traffic and drinking typically increases this time of year, so according to the governor’s office, the New York State Police is currently participating in a special traffic initiative that began on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and will end on Sunday, Nov. 26. This initiative focuses on impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and the Move Over Law.

The state police are increasing patrols and implementing fixed sobriety checkpoints through the end of the holiday weekend. These checkpoints use unmarked police cars to blend in with traffic and identify people using their phones while driving.

“Every year there are preventable tragedies and a wake of victims left behind because of the decisions made by reckless and impaired drivers,” said New York State Police Acting Superintendent Dominick L. Chiumento. “As we drive throughout the state to see our family and friends this holiday season, we need to make safe driving imperative. If you’re celebrating with alcohol, I encourage you to designate a sober driver and plan for a safe ride home.”

Drinking and driving puts your life and the lives of others at risk. Additionally, drunk driving can lead to an arrest, jail time, loss of driver’s license, higher insurance rates, fines, and attorney fees. According to Governor Hochul’s Office, the average DWI arrest costs the offender up to $10,000.

To keep everyone safe and prevent people from facing the penalties that come with a drunk driving arrest, the New York State Police are urging everyone not to drink and drive. The police recommend finding a safe way home or designating a sober driver before drinking. If you’ve already been drinking and don’t have a ride, call a cab, use a ride-sharing service, use public transit, or call a sober friend or family member. If someone you know is about to get behind the wheel after drinking or get in the car with a drunk driver, take their keys and help them find a safe way home.

If you see someone on the road who seems to be drunk or impaired, call local law enforcement immediately. Getting drunk drivers off of the road helps save lives.