LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police say the body found in St. Lawrence County last week has been identified.

Police responded to Pray Road in the town of Lisbon on November 24 around 1:15 for reports of a woman found dead in a ditch on the side of the road, according to NYSP.

Police say the body has been identified as that of 25-year-old Ashli E. Bernard of Massena.

An autopsy of Bernard was completed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital by Forensic Pathologist Dr. Scott LaPoint the following day and the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports, according to NYSP.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to call NYSP at 315-379-0012.

NYSP is being assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol and the St. Lawrence County Coroner.