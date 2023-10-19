MARCY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — The New York State Police announced on Thursday, Oct. 19 that they will be embarking on a new recruitment campaign after a significant jump in applicants during their last drive.

During its most recent campaign — which ended on Sunday, Oct.1, and was the first after Governor Kathy Hochul raised the maximum age for applicants to 34 — almost 12,700 people applied to take the exam. Almost 3,000 individuals between the ages of 29 — the previous maximum age — and 34 took advantage of the new maximum age and applied during the previous campaign. Military applicants may be eligible to apply up until age 42.

The test will be administered at 60 authorized testing sites, almost 400 locations in the United States, and over 100 military locations around the world. Locally, you can find testing sites in the following places:

SUNY Corning Community College – Room 100 Chemung Hall, 1 Academic Drive 100/102 Chemung Hall, Corning, New York.

Alfred State Certification Center – EJ Brown 410, (37-41) 10 Upper College Drive, Alfred, New York.

Potter County Education Council – Coudersport, 5 Water St., Coudersport, Pennsylvania.

Other minimum qualifications for the New York State Trooper Exam include:

United States Citizenship

A minimum of 20 years of age and a maximum age of 34. The maximum age may be extended to one year for each year of full-time active military duty, up to a maximum of seven years.

A high school diploma or its equivalent.

To be hired by the New York State Police, you must also be able to pass a physical ability test, as well as a hearing and vision test. You also must be able to work rotating shifts any day of the week, including holidays.

In addition to raising the age requirement, the State Police also recently revised its tattoo policy. Applicants with a tattoo on their chest, back, and arms must be covered by a property-fitted uniform shirt or business attire. If any portion of the tattoo is exposed by the short-sleeved summer uniform, the trooper must wear the long-sleeved uniform shirt with a tie.

Individuals may begin to apply to become a New York State Trooper beginning on Monday, Oct. 23, and may schedule a time to take the Trooper Entrance Exam as early as Monday, Nov 6. The application period lasts through Monday, March 4 and the last day to take the exam is Sunday, March 17.

For more information on joining the New York State Troopers, you are encouraged to visit their website at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.