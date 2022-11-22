Scene of a fatal rollover crash in the town of Alexandria, November 22, 2022 (New York State Police)

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is investigating a fatal tractor trailer rollover crash in the town of Alexandria on Tuesday, according to a press release from NYSP.

Police say the crash occurred on State Route 37 just north of Redwood. Police, Redwood Fire Department and Alexandria Bay Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the scene around 5:53 a.m.

The tractor trailer was traveling south when police believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency and exited the right side of the roadway, according to their initial investigation. The driver was initially treated at the scene and transported to River Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending the notification of the driver’s next of kin.

This investigation remains ongoing.