ONEIDA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The deadline to register for the New York State Trooper Entrance Exam is only a few days away.

According to NYSP Troop D Commander Major Michael S. TenEyck, the deadline for the Entrance Exam Registration is Sunday, April 10, 2022.

To qualify for the exam, candidates must be U.S. citizens, between the ages of 20 to 29 years old, and have a high school diploma or equivalent. No prior police or military experience is required to become a New York State Trooper.

Once candidates have completed their exam application, they will be prompted to choose a date, time and nearby testing center.

This exam will be administered through April 30, 2022. Candidates will take the exam on computers at one of the 54 testing Centers in New York There are also testing centers at 250 other locations nationwide, and at 112 U.S. military facilities around the world.

Troopers have a starting salary of $59,612, which typically increases to $84,331 after one year and $100,281 after five years. Troopers also receive full benefits and retirement.

Additional requirements to become a New York State Trooper and an online exam study guide can be found on the NYS website.