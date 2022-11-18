NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has shared a preview of the broader adult-use cannabis program regulations that will be discussed at the next Cannabis Control Board Meeting. The focus will be on seven adult-use cannabis license types. The license types are as follows:

Cultivation Nursery Processing Distribution Retail Dispensary Microbusiness License Cannabis Collective (Co-op)

Cultivation, nursery, processing, distribution and cannabis collective (co-op) are classified as supply tier licenses.

Supply Tier Licenses

The cultivation license regulations include:

create five tiers of cultivation licenses that are differentiated by light source. The allotted square footage per license ranges from 5,000 – 100,000 square feet.

These regulations incentivize sustainable cultivation practices and limited energy utilization including outdoor cultivation.

Under the nursery license:

Holders of this license will be allowed to sell immature cannabis plants and seeds to licensees, including to retail licensees but they cannot sell immature plants directly to consumers.

These license-holders will help New York pioneer future advances in cannabis science genetics

Under the distribution license:

Holders of this license can distribute cannabis to an adult-use dispensary from a processor.

Under the cannabis collective co-op:

To encourage more cooperatives in New York’s cannabis market, the regulations allow for either cooperative association or traditional cooperative model so that these entities can receive investments.

The regulations also allow holders of this license to scale up their operation in proportion to how many members join with a minimum of five members required to get the license (not inclusive of investors).

Retail Tier Licenses

The only license that is listed under the retail tier category is the retail dispensary license.

The regulations provide specificity to the design of dispensary operations including all security and staffing requirements.

The regulations also provide dispensary operators with additional authorizations to conduct delivery operations and to allow on-site consumption in approved locations.

Integrated Licenses

The only regulation that is listed under the integrated license tier is the microbusiness license.