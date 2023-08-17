STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Fair is sharing more details about its partnership with Micron, including a one-day only “Meet Micron” exhibit at the Expo Center.

The organizations describe the display as “an educational, interactive space.”

Micron’s space will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.

The Micron pavilion will be located in the Expo Center beyond this year’s new Dinosaur Expedition. People can access Micron directly from the building’s side doors facing the Midway and Iroquois Streets.

The announcement reads: “Micron’s presence at the fair represents another touch point with the New York community, focused on inspiring the next generation of STEM talent and educating the workforce of the future on memory fundamentals.”

The exhibit will include a chance to meet Micron team members brought in from across the country, and learn about Micron products, higher education programs, career pathways, and Diversity, Equality and Inclusion efforts.

The first 3,000 children to visit Micron at the State Fair will be given a STEM activity kit containing components and instructions to build an LED light circuit.

The area will include a chance to try on a Micron cleanroom “bunny suit” and compete in a “Memory Race.”

“We know that the community is excited about Micron’s investment, and this opportunity to meet people from the company at The Fair gives visitors a chance to learn what they’re all about in an interactive, fun, and personal way,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

“The Great New York State Fair provides a new platform for Micron to continue our interactions with the Central New York community. We’re proudly joining The Fair to demonstrate our commitment to increase access to STEM education by bringing hands-on opportunities for fairgoers to experience memory products and meet Micron team members. Our hope is that anyone, at any age, can experience STEM and one day see themselves in a technical career,” said Dee Mooney, Senior Director, Micron Gives.

The State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23 through Labor Day.