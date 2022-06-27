ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Vidalia onions distributed in Wegmans have been recalled due to potential listeria, company officials announced Monday. Locations that sold the recalled onions include Elmira, Corning, and Ithaca.

According to Wegmans, potentially impacted products were sold from June 23 through June 24 at a number of locations. The onions may have a four-digit PLU sticker on the product (4159 or 4166).

Only the following store locations sold the recalled onions, including Elmira, Corning, and Ithaca.

New York: Alberta Drive, Amherst Street, Auburn, Brockport, Calkins Road, Canandaigua, Chili-Paul, Cicero, Corning, Dewitt, Dick Road, East Avenue, Eastway, Elmira, Fairmount, Fairport, Geneseo, Geneva, Great Northern, Holt Road, Hornell, Irondequoit, Ithaca, James Street, Jamestown, John Glenn, Johnson City, Latta Road, Losson Road, Lyell Avenue, Marketplace, McKinley, Military Road, Mt. Read, Newark, Niagara Falls, Boulevard, Onondaga, Penfield, Perinton, Pittsford, Ridge-Culver, Ridgemont, Sheridan Drive, Taft Road, Transit Road, and West Seneca.

Eight other stores in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania were impacted by the recall.

Store officials say all products may be returned to the customer service desk for a full refund.