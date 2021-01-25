Open enrollment extended for health care

NEW YORK (WETM)- While Chemung County residents still find themselves in the middle of the pandemic, having health insurance is more important than ever before.

Governor Cuomo announced that he will extend the open enrollment period for those who are still uninsured through March 31,2021.

So, what does this mean for Chemung County, and how can they navigate this complex system?

MVP Health Care expert Kelly Smith has suggestions to help.

“My recommendation for anyone is to go online, again go through New York state of healthcare come to MVP directly and look at what your options are a lot of people qualify for subsidization depending on kind of where you fall. you can be eligible for almost free health insurance, “says Smith.

She also says to make sure you look at health plans that offer affordable high quality coverage.

Open enrollment is meant for the qualified health plan enrollment, but MVP also participates in the managed Medicaid program, the Essential Plan, Harp, and Child Health Plus.

Enrollment in all of those options are also available during this open enrollment period. You can enroll through New York State of Health, or MVP directly.