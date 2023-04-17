N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Police is participating in Operation Hardhat to promote safety in roadwork zones.

According to the governor’s website, under Operation Hardhat, members of law enforcement patrol roadwork zones to make sure motorists are following posted speed limits and obeying flaggers. For this operation, officers dress as roadworkers so they can identify people violating traffic laws without tipping them off to law enforcement presence.

An 18 News reporter spoke to New York State Trooper Lynnea Crane at a rest stop on the westbound side of I-86 near the Kanona exit about Operation Hardhat.

“We want road-goers to be advised that the posted speed limits will be lowered in these areas, and even though it might be after hours or at nighttime, those still apply during those times and that’s just because the road could still be dangerous from construction or lane changes,” said Crane. “And we also want to advise if you get more than two tickets that your license would be suspended in New York State.”

In 2022, officers issued just over 3,000 tickets as part of Operation Hardhat. About 1,200 of those tickets were for speeding. According to the New York Department of Transportation, fines are doubled in work zones.

For information on roadwork zones across New York State, you can visit 511ny.org.