‘Operation Hardhat’ to take place across New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was announced on Monday that New York State Police will conduct “Operation Hardhat” enforcement all week in support of National Work Zone Awareness Week. During Operation Hardhat, members of the State Police will monitor Department of Transportation (DOT) and Thruway Authority work zones to enforce work zone speed limits and make sure that motorists are obeying flagging personnel.

As part of this operation, DOT is unveiling a new social media campaign, #ISlowDownFor, to promote work zone safety and the Thruway Authority unveiled new highway maintenance vehicles with large digital displays that will alert drivers of their speed in work zones.

During the campaign, the New York State Police will assign additional patrols to work zones across the state. This is in addition to more than 75 Traffic Incident Management troopers and supervisors who are specially trained to conduct passenger and commercial vehicle enforcement in and around major, active work zones and targeted enforcement in identified problem areas.

“More and more New Yorkers will take to the roads as our state’s economy gradually reopens and recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that means it’s going to become even more important to ensure everyone is driving safely,” Governor Cuomo said. “During National Work Zone Awareness Week, it’s critical to remember the dangers that transportation workers and law enforcement personnel face on our highways and that we do everything we can to support them. New York State has zero tolerance for drivers who endanger our dedicated workforce and through Operation Hardhat, we will make it clear that anyone who disregards these laws will be held accountable.”

Last year, 1,770 tickets were issued by State Police during “Operation Hardhat” activities, which surpassed 2019’s total by nearly 70%.