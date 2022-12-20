ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — At Danny’s South Restaurant down the street from Highmark Stadium on Abbott Road, the lake effect snow machine kept the owner of the business busy plowing out a popular tailgating lot Saturday morning. He wasn’t done plowing when fans started showing up at 8 a.m.

The snow band kept Bills Mafia on their toes as it dumped on the Southtowns yesterday morning. It was expected to make a comeback during game time, but shifted north, then settled back over Highmark Stadium in the fourth quarter.

Because of that delay in the snowfall, very few people got stuck in parking lots trying to leave the game. AAA said they only fielded about a dozen calls for help in Orchard Park. That number was much higher in the Buffalo metro area.

But with that late snowfall comes the next day dig out.

News 4 stopped by La Galleria Banquet Facility Sunday afternoon. The owner told us tailgaters helped dig out their lot Saturday night. But Sunday, they had to bring in a huge plow to make just a portion of their driveway passable.

Meanwhile, at Danny’s South, owner Mark Ebeling was hard at work all day long clearing out his lots.

“I started this at 4:00 in the morning yesterday,” Ebeling said. “I got home at 3:00 in the morning, I slept for two hours and got up, plowed this lot. It was buried in again — I obviously didn’t finish, cause I didn’t need to — but I plowed the lot up to how I wanted it, and I went home and slept about four hours and it felt good. And I’m back at work now.”

“My whole group over here were pulling out shovels and shoveling out the whole area over there where they were parking,” he said. “You know, so you can’t ask for anything better than that.”

Ebeling told news 4 the main roads around his business and the stadium were well taken care of by Erie County DPW and the State DOT.

The snow band is pushing towards the southern-most corners of Erie County, so drivers on the roads should take it slow.