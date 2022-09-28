TOWN OF BUTTERNUTS, NY. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman from Gilbertsville in Otsego County faces several counts of animal abuse after a multiple-month investigation.

According to the Sheriff, for the past several months, complaints have been received that 42-year-old Katherina L. Cassata has allegedly been allowing animals in her care on her farm in the Town of Butternuts to become malnourished, leading to their death.

During the investigation, assistance was offered through multiple agencies, including the Susquehanna SPCA, in an attempt for Cassata to remain in their care. But, on September 12th, new information was received that an alpaca had perished on the farm, prompting the execution of a search warrant granted by the Town of Butternuts Court.

On September 16th, nineteen horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey, a cat, as well as a deceased alpaca were seized.

Based on medical evaluation and conditions of the farm, it was recommended Cassata be taken into custody for failing to provide proper care to animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Katherina L. Cassata was arrested and charged with the following