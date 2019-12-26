Paddock Chevrolet Golf Dome Reopens Tomorrow

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB/WETM) Golf lovers won’t have to wait much longer to hit the links!

The $3 million dollar renovation project of the Paddock Chevrolet Golf dome is finally complete and reopens Friday at 8 a.m.

“A lot of residents from Niagara and Erie county have been waiting a long time for this to open up,” said Town of Tonawanda Councilman, Dan Crangle.

The 95,000 square foot facility has been closed since June when crews deflated the dome to give it a facelift, both inside and outside.

During that time there had been several delays, but those involved say the safety of the public comes first and those issues have been resolved.

“It’s a long process, you don’t just blow up this dome and everybody comes in,” said Crangle. “There’s a lot of cosmetics that need to be done and a lot of contracting work.”

The renovations inside the dome include brand new turf out on the driving range and mini-golf course, fresh paint, and new carpeting.

The fabric of the dome outside is also brand new and comes with a 20-year warranty.

And those involved say reopening after the last 6 months closed will bring a nice boost to the local economy.

“There’s some lost business but I think we’re going to pick up a lot of that,” said Crangle. “With weather like today, everyone is anxious to hit balls, this place will be packed tomorrow.”

The dome opens at 8 a.m.